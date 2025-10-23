RaySearch to Release Q3 2025 Interim Report with Webcast Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RaySearch Laboratories AB ( ($SE:RAY.B) ) has provided an update.

RaySearch Laboratories AB announced that it will release its interim report for the third quarter of 2025 on November 7, followed by a webcast presentation. The presentation, led by CEO Johan Löf and CFO Nina Grönberg, will provide insights into the company’s performance and will include a Q&A session. This event is significant for stakeholders as it offers an opportunity to engage with the company’s leadership and gain a deeper understanding of its financial health and strategic direction.

RaySearch Laboratories AB is a medical technology company specializing in innovative software solutions for cancer treatment. The company offers products such as the RayStation treatment planning system, RayCare oncology information system, RayIntelligence oncology analytics system, and RayCommand treatment control system. RaySearch’s software is utilized by over 1,100 clinics across 47 countries, and the company has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

