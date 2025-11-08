RaySearch Laboratories Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

RaySearch Laboratories AB Class B ( (RSLBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information RaySearch Laboratories AB Class B presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

RaySearch Laboratories AB Class B, a prominent player in the medical technology sector, specializes in developing advanced software solutions for cancer treatment. The company has reported a robust third quarter in 2025, marked by record-high net sales and a significant increase in operating profit. Key highlights from the quarter include a 17% increase in order intake and a 13% rise in net sales, reaching SEK 332 million. The operating profit saw a substantial 44% growth, underscoring the scalability of RaySearch’s business model. Notable strategic developments during the quarter include collaborations to enhance global cancer care access and the launch of RayIntelligence v2025, an updated oncology analytics platform. Looking ahead, RaySearch is poised for continued growth, supported by strong customer demand, strategic partnerships, and ongoing investments in research and development.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue