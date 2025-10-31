RateGain Partners with FLYR to Enhance Hotel Pricing Solutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:RATEGAIN) ) is now available.

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited has announced a strategic partnership with FLYR Hospitality, a prominent revenue management system provider in the U.S. This collaboration will enable FLYR to offer RateGain’s Navigator and other software products globally, providing hotel customers with real-time rate intelligence and insights to improve pricing decisions. The partnership aims to accelerate innovation in the hospitality industry by integrating RateGain’s market-leading products with FLYR’s AI-driven capabilities, helping hotels make faster decisions and achieve better commercial outcomes.

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry. The company collaborates with over 3,200 customers and 700 partners in more than 100 countries to enhance revenue generation through customer acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion. RateGain is one of the largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, serving various sectors including hotels, airlines, and car rentals.

