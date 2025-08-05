Rashi Peripherals Releases Q1 FY26 Investor Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rashi Peripherals Limited ( (IN:RPTECH) ) has provided an announcement.

Rashi Peripherals Limited has released an investor presentation for its earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This presentation, which complies with SEBI regulations, is intended for analysts and investors and will be available on the company’s website. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and communication with its stakeholders, potentially impacting its market perception and investor relations positively.

Rashi Peripherals Limited

Rashi Peripherals Limited operates in the technology distribution industry, providing a wide range of IT products and services. The company focuses on distributing hardware and software solutions, catering to a diverse market that includes businesses and individual consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 6,916

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: 19.02B INR

