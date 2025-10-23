RAPT Therapeutics Announces Major Public Stock Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 21, 2025, RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. announced an underwritten public offering of 8,333,334 shares of its common stock at $30.00 per share, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 1,250,000 shares. The company expects to raise approximately $234.4 million, potentially extending to $269.7 million if the option is fully exercised, which will fund operations into 2028. The offering is expected to close on October 23, 2025, subject to customary conditions, and reflects RAPT’s strategic move to secure capital for its ongoing and future projects.

Spark’s Take on RAPT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RAPT is a Underperform.

RAPT Therapeutics’ overall stock score reflects significant challenges, primarily due to its inability to generate revenue and consistent operational losses. The strong equity position in the balance sheet is a positive, but technical indicators suggest a continued downward trend. The negative valuation metrics further highlight the risks associated with the stock.

More about RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 287,216

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $554.5M

