Rapt Therapeutics Advances Food Allergy Treatment with RPT904 Study

Rapt Therapeutics Inc. is conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate RPT904, a next-generation anti-IgE monoclonal antibody, as a monotherapy for IgE-mediated food allergies. The study aims to determine if RPT904 can help participants tolerate higher amounts of food allergens without severe allergic reactions. This trial is significant as it could offer a new treatment option for individuals with food allergies, potentially improving their quality of life.

The intervention being tested is RPT904, administered as a subcutaneous injection every 8 or 12 weeks, with a loading dose at the start. This treatment is designed to reduce allergic reactions by targeting IgE, a key player in allergic responses.

The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. Participants, care providers, and investigators are blinded to the treatment assignments. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the efficacy and safety of RPT904.

The study began on October 22, 2025, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are yet to be disclosed. The last update was submitted on October 22, 2025, indicating the study’s ongoing status.

This clinical trial update could positively impact Rapt Therapeutics’ stock performance, as successful results may lead to a new marketable therapy for food allergies. Investors should monitor this study’s progress, as it could influence the competitive landscape in the allergy treatment market.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

