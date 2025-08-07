Rapport Therapeutics Reports Q2 Results and Updates

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. ( (RAPP) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 7, 2025, Rapport Therapeutics reported its second-quarter financial results and provided a business update, highlighting the progress of its lead program, RAP-219. The Phase 2a trial for RAP-219 in drug-resistant focal onset seizures is fully enrolled, with results expected in September 2025, while a Phase 2 trial for bipolar mania has begun, with results anticipated in the first half of 2027. The company ended the quarter with $260.4 million in cash, expected to fund operations through 2026, despite a net loss of $26.7 million. These developments underscore Rapport’s commitment to advancing RAP-219 into new therapeutic areas and its potential to deliver transformative treatments.

Spark’s Take on RAPP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RAPP is a Neutral.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. faces significant challenges with no revenue and substantial operational losses despite strong equity financing and low leverage. Technical indicators point to a downward trend, and valuation is difficult to ascertain. Positive clinical trial results offer some optimism, but leadership changes contribute to uncertainty.

More about Rapport Therapeutics, Inc.

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines targeting neurological or psychiatric disorders. The company leverages pioneering discoveries related to receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain to develop its RAP technology platform.

Average Trading Volume: 178,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $526.7M

