Rapid Micro Biosystems Reports Q3 Growth and Raises Guidance

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Class A ( (RPID) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Class A presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. is an innovative life sciences technology company that provides automation solutions for efficient manufacturing and safe release of healthcare products, primarily operating in the pharmaceutical sector. In its third quarter of 2025, the company reported a total revenue of $7.8 million, marking a 3% increase from the previous year, with a notable 32% rise in recurring revenue driven by record consumable sales. The company also announced a significant multi-system order from a top global biopharma customer, which is expected to enhance its growth trajectory. Key financial highlights include a gross margin improvement to 9%, a reduction in operating expenses by 5%, and a net loss of $11.5 million, consistent with the previous year. Looking ahead, Rapid Micro Biosystems has raised its full-year revenue guidance to at least $33 million, anticipating substantial contributions from its recent customer order and continued adoption of its Growth Direct platform.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue