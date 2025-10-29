Rapid Critical Metals Expands Silver Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Armada Metals Ltd. ( (AU:RCM) ) has provided an update.

Rapid Critical Metals Limited, an ASX-listed company, announced several strategic moves in its latest quarterly activities report. The company has executed a binding agreement to acquire the Webbs Consol Silver Project from Lode Resources Limited, enhancing its silver asset portfolio in New South Wales. This acquisition, along with the completion of the purchase of Silver Metals Group’s subsidiaries, positions Rapid to consolidate a district-scale silver corridor, potentially unlocking new discovery opportunities and enabling integrated development. The company also announced significant capital raising efforts and leadership changes, including the appointment of Byron Miles as Managing Director and the proposed appointment of John Poynton as Chairman. Additionally, Rapid has divested its US-based Tin Mountain and Ingersoll Lithium Projects, focusing its resources on silver exploration and development.

More about Armada Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 10,244,030

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$41.52M

Find detailed analytics on RCM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue