Rapid Critical Metals Expands Silver Portfolio and Appoints New Managing Director

Armada Metals Ltd. ( (AU:RCM) ) has issued an announcement.

Rapid Critical Metals Limited has completed the acquisition of Silver Metal Group Limited’s subsidiaries, Conrad Resources Pty Ltd and Webbs Resources Pty Ltd, marking a significant expansion in their silver project portfolio. Concurrently, Byron Miles has been appointed as the new Managing Director, bringing extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, which is expected to further strengthen the company’s strategic positioning in the critical metals market.

More about Armada Metals Ltd.

Rapid Critical Metals Limited operates in the critical metals industry, focusing on the acquisition and development of silver, gallium, and germanium projects across leading mining jurisdictions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,140,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.8M

