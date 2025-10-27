Rani Therapeutics Completes Private Placement of Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Rani Therapeutics Holdings ( (RANI) ) is now available.

On October 22, 2025, Rani Therapeutics Holdings announced the resignation of board members Andrew Farquharson and Maulik Nanavaty, which was not due to any disagreements with the company. Subsequently, Abraham Bassan and Vasudev Bailey, Ph.D., were appointed to the board, with Bassan becoming chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Bailey chairing the Compensation Committee. Both appointees bring extensive experience in life sciences and healthcare technology. The company also reconstituted its board committees following these changes. On October 23, 2025, Rani Therapeutics completed a private placement of its Class A common stock and warrants, significantly increasing its outstanding shares and potentially impacting its market position.

Spark’s Take on RANI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RANI is a Underperform.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings’ overall stock score reflects significant financial struggles with no revenue and consistent net losses. The technical analysis shows a bearish trend, and the valuation is challenging with a negative P/E ratio. Strategic advancements in technology and potential partnerships are positive but are overshadowed by financial constraints and high leverage.

More about Rani Therapeutics Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 14,271,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $130.8M

