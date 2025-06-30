Rane (Madras) Limited Announces Trading Window Closure Ahead of Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Rane (Madras) Limited ( (IN:RML) ) is now available.

Rane (Madras) Limited has announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI regulations, as it prepares to hold a Board of Directors meeting on August 5, 2025. The meeting will focus on reviewing and approving the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, with the trading window remaining closed until August 7, 2025, to ensure compliance and prevent insider trading.

More about Rane (Madras) Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,325

Current Market Cap: 25.05B INR

See more insights into RML stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue