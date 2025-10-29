Randolph Co Inc Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Randolph Co Inc, managed by Carter F. Randolph, recently executed a significant transaction involving Broadcom Inc. ((AVGO)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 29,875 shares.

Spark’s Take on AVGO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AVGO is a Outperform.

Broadcom’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s strategic focus on AI semiconductors and robust backlog support future growth prospects. Technical indicators show positive momentum, though valuation concerns slightly temper the overall outlook.

More about Broadcom Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 57.28%

Average Trading Volume: 22,846,271

Current Market Cap: $1672.3B

