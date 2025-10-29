Rand Mining Limited Reports September 2025 Quarterly Gold Production

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Rand Mining Limited ( (AU:RND) ) is now available.

Rand Mining Limited reported its quarterly results for September 2025, highlighting the processing of 78,296 tonnes of ore at the Mungari processing plant, with Rand’s share being 19,574 tonnes. The company produced 6,818 ounces of gold in collaboration with Tribune, with Rand’s 25% share amounting to 1,705 ounces. Additionally, Rand holds stockpile entitlements from various sources, totaling 29,128 tonnes of ore. This production and stockpile data reflect Rand’s ongoing operations and its strategic positioning within the gold mining sector.

More about Rand Mining Limited

Rand Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold extraction and production. The company is involved in joint ventures, such as the East Kundana Joint Venture, and collaborates with partners like Evolution Mining Limited to process ore and produce gold.

Average Trading Volume: 8,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$156.4M

