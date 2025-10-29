Rand Mining Limited Announces Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rand Mining Limited ( (AU:RND) ) has provided an announcement.

Rand Mining Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 0.10 per ordinary fully paid share, with an ex-date of November 3, 2025, and a payment date set for November 24, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance for the period ending June 30, 2025, and signals a positive return to shareholders, potentially enhancing investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Rand Mining Limited

Rand Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the exploration and development of mining projects, contributing to the supply of essential minerals in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 8,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$156.4M

