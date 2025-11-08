Rand Capital’s Q3 2025: Navigating Challenges, Maintaining Resilience

Rand Capital ( (RAND) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rand Capital presented to its investors.

Rand Capital Corporation, a business development company, specializes in providing alternative financing to lower middle market companies across various industries. In its third quarter of 2025, Rand Capital reported a total investment income of $1.6 million, reflecting a decline from the previous year primarily due to portfolio repayments and reduced deal originations. Despite this, the company achieved a net investment income of $993,000, up from $887,000 in the same quarter last year, and maintained a strong liquidity position with no outstanding debt.

Key financial highlights include receiving $8.3 million in loan repayments and funding $2.9 million in new and follow-on investments. The company ended the quarter with nearly $28 million in liquidity. Rand Capital also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share. The investment portfolio’s fair value decreased to $44.3 million, influenced by loan repayments and valuation adjustments, with 83% of the portfolio in debt investments.

Rand Capital’s strategic activities in the quarter included a new investment in BlackJet Direct Marketing and follow-on funding for BMP Food Service Supply Holdco. The company also exited investments in Tilson Technology Management and Lumious, realizing losses in both cases. Despite these challenges, Rand Capital’s cash position significantly improved to $9.5 million, and it maintained a robust credit facility with $18.3 million available.

Looking ahead, Rand Capital remains optimistic about future opportunities, particularly with potential interest rate reductions that could stimulate deal origination. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities, aiming to drive long-term shareholder value through prudent investments and active portfolio management.

