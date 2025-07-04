Rana Gruber Maintains Strong Iron Ore Production in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Rana Gruber AS ( (DE:7XH) ) just unveiled an update.

Rana Gruber reported its second-quarter 2025 production update, highlighting a consistent production trend with 440,000 metric tons of iron ore concentrates and 38,000 metric tons of magnetite. The company sold 380,000 metric tons of hematite, with shipments scheduled for settlement from June to September, including a significant sale to Asia. This production stability underscores Rana Gruber’s strong operational performance and market positioning in the iron ore industry.

Rana Gruber is a Norwegian iron ore producer established in 1964, leveraging over 200 years of mining experience. The company processes and exports natural mineral resources globally, serving steel producers and the chemical industry. It employs around 370 people and has a production capacity of 1.8 million metric tons of iron ore concentrates.

