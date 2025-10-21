Ramp Metals Unveils New Mineralized Targets in Saskatchewan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ramp Metals Inc ( (TSE:RAMP) ) has issued an update.

Ramp Metals Inc. has completed its fall 2025 exploration program at the Rottenstone SW project in Saskatchewan, discovering new mineralized targets. The program included mapping and sampling over electromagnetic anomalies, resulting in the identification of promising targets such as a newly exposed shear zone at Ranger and a 2.4 km long EM anomaly at Redridge. These findings suggest significant potential for further exploration and development, positioning Ramp Metals for aggressive drilling once permits are secured, and highlighting the company’s strategic focus on expanding its resource base.

Ramp Metals Inc. is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and advancing mineralized targets, primarily in Saskatchewan, with a focus on gold and other valuable minerals.

