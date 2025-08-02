Ramaco Resources Reports Q2 2025 Results Amid Strategic Shift

Ramaco Resources ( (METC) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ramaco Resources presented to its investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a leading operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in Central Appalachia and is expanding into rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. In its second quarter of 2025, Ramaco Resources reported a net loss of $14 million, with a production record of approximately 1 million tons of coal. The company is focusing on optimizing production and sales in response to weak market conditions, aiming to enhance margins and improve free cash flow. Ramaco’s strategic shift towards rare earth and critical minerals is marked by the commencement of mining at the Brook Mine in Wyoming, with commercial production anticipated in 2027. Looking forward, Ramaco Resources is cautiously optimistic about the potential for improved market conditions in the latter half of 2025, while continuing to develop its dual-platform strategy to support U.S. strategic supply chain goals.

