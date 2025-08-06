Ramaco Resources Announces Public Offering and Credit Amendment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Ramaco Resources ( (METC) ) is now available.

On August 5, 2025, Ramaco Resources, Inc. entered into an underwriting agreement for a public offering of 10,666,667 shares of its common stock, priced at $18.75 per share, with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as lead underwriters. The net proceeds of approximately $188.1 million are intended to fund the development of its rare earth elements and critical minerals project, strategic growth opportunities, and general corporate purposes. Concurrently, the company amended its Credit Agreement to remove negative covenants related to equity securities issuance, enhancing its financial flexibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (METC) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ramaco Resources stock, see the METC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on METC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, METC is a Neutral.

Ramaco Resources shows strong technical momentum and positive corporate developments, particularly with the Brook Mine project, which bolster the stock’s outlook. However, challenges in financial performance and valuation, coupled with recent financial losses, temper the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on METC stock, click here.

More about Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. It is also a developing producer of coal, rare earth, and critical minerals in Wyoming. The company has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and a development rare earth and coal mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Additionally, it operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to advanced carbon products and materials from coal.

Average Trading Volume: 2,028,392

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.18B

See more insights into METC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue