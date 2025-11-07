Ramaco Resources Announces $300M Convertible Notes Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Ramaco Resources ( (METC) ).

On November 4 and 5, 2025, Ramaco Resources announced a proposed $300 million convertible senior notes offering and a concurrent delta offering, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as managers. The proceeds will fund capped call transactions, a rare earth elements project, and strategic growth, impacting market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (METC) stock is a Hold with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ramaco Resources stock, see the METC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on METC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, METC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by financial performance challenges and bearish technical indicators. While there are strategic advancements in rare earths, the current financial and market conditions in the met coal segment weigh heavily on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on METC stock, click here.

More about Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia, and a developing producer of coal, rare earth elements, and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky.

Average Trading Volume: 3,546,131

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.51B

For an in-depth examination of METC stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue