Ramaco Resources Acquires Coal Reserves for $15 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ramaco Resources ( (METC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On November 7, 2025, Ramaco Resources Land Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Ramaco Resources, Inc., entered into an agreement to purchase coal reserves and related real property interests from Coronado IV LLC and Buchanan Mining Company, LLC for $15 million. The transaction, which is expected to close in November 2025, includes customary conditions and liabilities, potentially impacting Ramaco’s operational capabilities and market positioning in the coal industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (METC) stock is a Hold with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ramaco Resources stock, see the METC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on METC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, METC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by financial performance challenges and bearish technical indicators. While there are strategic advancements in rare earths, the current financial and market conditions in the met coal segment weigh heavily on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on METC stock, click here.

More about Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. operates in the coal industry, focusing on the acquisition and development of coal reserves and related properties.

Average Trading Volume: 3,546,131

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.51B

For detailed information about METC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue