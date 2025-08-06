Rakuten Bank Reports Strong Financial Growth in Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Rakuten Bank, Ltd. ( (JP:5838) ).

Rakuten Bank, Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with a 40.8% rise in ordinary income and a 56.8% increase in ordinary profit compared to the previous year. The bank’s strong performance is indicative of its robust operational strategies and market positioning, with a notable improvement in profit attributable to owners, reflecting its effective management and growth trajectory.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5838) stock is a Hold with a Yen7340.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Rakuten Bank, Ltd. stock, see the JP:5838 Stock Forecast page.

More about Rakuten Bank, Ltd.

Rakuten Bank, Ltd. is a financial institution listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, providing banking services under Japanese GAAP. The company is focused on expanding its financial operations and enhancing its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 1,789,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1209.8B

For a thorough assessment of 5838 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue