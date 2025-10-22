Raj TV Network Announces Resignation of Independent Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Raj Television Network Limited ( (IN:RAJTV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Raj Television Network Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Subramaniam Muthiah Balaji as an Independent Director, effective October 22, 2025. This change in the board is in compliance with the SEBI regulations, and Mr. Balaji has confirmed that there are no other material reasons for his resignation beyond those stated in his resignation letter. The departure of an independent director may impact the company’s governance structure, but it is noted that Mr. Balaji is not barred from holding any directorial positions by any regulatory authority.

More about Raj Television Network Limited

Raj Television Network Limited operates in the media and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on television broadcasting. The company provides a variety of entertainment content, including television shows, movies, and other related services, catering to a diverse audience.

Average Trading Volume: 2,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 2.16B INR

