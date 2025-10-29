RailTel Declares Interim Dividend and Approves Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RailTel Corp. of India Ltd. ( (IN:RAILTEL) ) has issued an announcement.

RailTel Corporation of India Limited announced that its Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Re. 1 per equity share, reflecting a 10% payout of the paid-up share capital. Additionally, the company has approved its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, and disclosed related party transactions. These developments indicate RailTel’s commitment to shareholder returns and transparency, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about RailTel Corp. of India Ltd.

RailTel Corporation of India Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing broadband and VPN services through its extensive fiber network across India. It focuses on leveraging its infrastructure to offer digital transformation solutions to various sectors, including the government and enterprises.

Average Trading Volume: 142,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 117.6B INR

See more insights into RAILTEL stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

