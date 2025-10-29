RailTel Corporation Announces Financial Results and Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from RailTel Corp. of India Ltd. ( (IN:RAILTEL) ).

RailTel Corporation of India Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, which were approved by the Board of Directors. The company declared an interim dividend of 10% of paid-up share capital, with a record date set for November 4, 2025, and payment scheduled for November 25, 2025. Additionally, the Board disclosed related party transactions for the same period, reflecting compliance with SEBI regulations. These announcements indicate RailTel’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and regulatory transparency, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about RailTel Corp. of India Ltd.

RailTel Corporation of India Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including broadband and VPN services, data center and hosting solutions, and managed services. The company primarily focuses on leveraging its extensive network infrastructure to serve both public and private sector clients across India.

Average Trading Volume: 142,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 117.6B INR

See more data about RAILTEL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

