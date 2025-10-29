RailTel Announces Financial Results and Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

RailTel Corp. of India Ltd. ( (IN:RAILTEL) ) has shared an update.

RailTel Corporation of India Limited announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, by its Board of Directors. Additionally, the company declared an interim dividend of 10% of paid-up share capital, with a record date set for November 4, 2025, and payment scheduled for November 25, 2025. These developments reflect RailTel’s ongoing commitment to shareholder value and transparency in financial reporting.

RailTel Corporation of India Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including broadband and VPN services, data center services, and managed services. The company focuses on leveraging its extensive fiber network to offer high-speed internet and connectivity solutions across India.

