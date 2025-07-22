Raiden Resources Director Increases Stake Through Off-Market Trade

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Raiden Resources Limited ( (AU:RDN) ).

Raiden Resources Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Ms. Kyla Garic. Ms. Garic acquired 6,827,534 fully paid ordinary shares through an off-market trade, increasing her total holdings to 10,577,534 shares in the Moko A/C. This transaction reflects a significant increase in Ms. Garic’s stake in the company, potentially indicating her confidence in the company’s future prospects.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.8M

