Radiopharm Theranostics Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited ( (AU:RAD) ) has issued an update.

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited announced a change in the director’s interest as Riccardo Canevari acquired an additional 1,500,000 shares indirectly through an on-market trade, increasing his total indirect holdings to 2,650,000 shares. This acquisition reflects a strategic move by the director, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects and impacting shareholder perceptions positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:RAD) stock is a Buy with a A$0.05 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Radiopharm Theranostics Limited stock, see the AU:RAD Stock Forecast page.

More about Radiopharm Theranostics Limited

Radiopharm Theranostics Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker RAD.

Average Trading Volume: 6,293,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$66.74M

For an in-depth examination of RAD stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue