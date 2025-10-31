Quri-Mayu Developments Completes Funding Round and Strengthens Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd. ( (TSE:QURI) ).

Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd. has successfully closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising a total of $1,197,336. The funds will be used for exploration and advancement of its mineral properties and general working capital. Additionally, the company has appointed Peter Rhodes, a seasoned Chartered Accountant with extensive experience in investment banking and natural resource project development, as an independent member of the Board of Directors. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s operational oversight and financial discipline.

More about Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd.

Quri-Mayu Developments Ltd. is a resource exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It operates as a reporting issuer in the province of British Columbia.

Average Trading Volume: 142,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

