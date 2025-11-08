Quoin Pharmaceuticals Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( (QNRX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd presented to its investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases, with a pipeline targeting conditions like Netherton Syndrome and Peeling Skin Syndrome. In its latest earnings report, Quoin Pharmaceuticals announced significant corporate updates and financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Key highlights include a private placement financing of up to $105.3 million, the appointment of Sally Lawlor as CFO, and the awarding of Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for QRX003. The company is also expanding its pediatric Netherton clinical program based on positive safety and efficacy data, and plans to commence pivotal studies for QRX003 in the fourth quarter of 2025. The NETHERTON NOW awareness campaign has achieved over 1.5 million views, amplifying awareness for Netherton Syndrome. Financially, Quoin reported a net loss of $3.9 million for the third quarter, an increase from the previous year, driven by higher research and development expenses. Despite the loss, the company maintains a cash position that, along with recent financing, is expected to support operations into 2027. Looking forward, Quoin Pharmaceuticals is poised for growth as it advances its clinical programs and continues to focus on addressing unmet medical needs in the rare disease sector.

