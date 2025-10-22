Quilter Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance with Continued Net Inflow Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Quilter plc has reported a strong performance for the third quarter of 2025, with net inflows exceeding £2 billion for the third consecutive quarter. The company’s assets under management and administration (AuMA) reached £134.8 billion, marking a 7% increase from the previous quarter. The Affluent segment showed significant growth, with a 19% increase in gross inflows year-on-year, while the High Net Worth segment maintained solid business momentum. Quilter’s performance underscores its strong market positioning and ability to capitalize on the growing UK wealth market, despite potential policy changes in the upcoming UK Budget.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:QLT) stock is a Hold with a £1.83 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Quilter stock, see the GB:QLT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:QLT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:QLT is a Neutral.

Quilter’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its strong cash flow and stable balance sheet, which are offset by inconsistent revenue and profitability. Technical indicators suggest a lack of strong momentum, and the valuation is hindered by a negative P/E ratio. The dividend yield offers some appeal, but overall, the stock faces significant challenges.

More about Quilter

Quilter plc is a leading provider of financial advice, investments, and wealth management services in the UK. The company is structured into two segments: Affluent, which includes financial planning, investment platforms, and digital savings, and High Net Worth, which focuses on discretionary fund management and financial planning.

Average Trading Volume: 2,067,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.3B

