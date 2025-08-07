Quick Heal Technologies Announces Financial Results and Strategic Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:QUICKHEAL) ) just unveiled an update.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on August 7, 2025. The company also appointed Ms. Amita Mirajkar as an Additional Director in the category of Woman Independent Director, subject to shareholder approval, and appointed an Internal Auditor for the financial year 2025-26. These strategic decisions are expected to strengthen the company’s governance and operational oversight, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Quick Heal Technologies Ltd.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd. operates in the cybersecurity industry, offering a range of security software products and services designed to protect against various cyber threats. The company focuses on providing solutions for both individual consumers and businesses, maintaining a significant presence in the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 46,510

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 17.06B INR

