Québec Innovative Materials Corp. Secures Drilling Permit and Expands in Quebec

The latest announcement is out from Quebec Silica Resources Corp. ( (TSE:QIMC) ).

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. has achieved a significant milestone with the issuance of a drilling permit from Quebec’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests, allowing the commencement of a 5,000-meter drilling program at the St-Bruno-de-Guigues site. This development is part of a broader strategic expansion in Quebec, where the company has secured over 131 additional mineral claims, reinforcing its position as a leading regional player. Additionally, QIMC is conducting extensive soil gas sampling programs in Northern Ontario and Nova Scotia, in collaboration with strategic partners, to further its exploration efforts.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring and harnessing Canada’s abundant resources, particularly specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. The company is committed to sustainable practices and innovation, aiming to drive clean energy solutions for a carbon-neutral economy.

