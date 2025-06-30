Québec Innovative Materials Corp. Concludes Successful 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. ( (TSE:QIMC) ) just unveiled an update.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. announced the successful conclusion of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where key resolutions and the election of directors received strong support from shareholders. The company also acknowledged the service of outgoing director Jakson Inwentash. This meeting underscores the company’s commitment to its strategic goals in the mineral exploration sector, potentially strengthening its industry position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Quebec Silica Resources Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on the exploration of white hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits in Canada, particularly in Ontario and Québec. The company emphasizes sustainable practices and innovation, aiming to contribute to clean energy solutions and a carbon-neutral economy.

Average Trading Volume: 981,749

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

For a thorough assessment of QIMC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue