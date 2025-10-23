QuantumScape Reports Progress in Battery Technology and Partnerships

Quantumscape Corporation ( (QS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Quantumscape Corporation presented to its investors.

QuantumScape Corporation is a company focused on developing next-generation solid-state battery technology, primarily for the automotive industry, with a unique emphasis on high-performance and energy-dense solutions.

In its latest earnings report, QuantumScape highlighted significant progress in its strategic initiatives, including a high-profile collaboration with the VW Group to showcase its battery technology in the Ducati V21L race motorcycle. The company also reported advancements in its commercial engagements and ecosystem partnerships.

Key financial metrics from the third quarter include a GAAP net loss of $105.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $61.4 million, aligning with expectations. The company reported $12.8 million in customer billings and ended the quarter with $1.0 billion in liquidity, extending its cash runway through the end of the decade. QuantumScape also announced partnerships with Corning and Murata Manufacturing to enhance its manufacturing capabilities.

Looking ahead, QuantumScape remains focused on commercializing its battery technology, expanding its partner ecosystem, and achieving its operational goals. The company aims to revolutionize energy storage and capitalize on its market opportunities, despite the challenges inherent in its ambitious targets.

