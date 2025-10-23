Quantum BioPharma’s Unbuzzd to Host Investor Webinar on Innovative Beverage

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 23, 2025, Quantum BioPharma announced that its licensee, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., will host an investor webinar on October 30, 2025, to discuss its innovative beverage, unbuzzd. This product is designed to speed up alcohol metabolism and reduce hangover symptoms, backed by clinical trials showing significant improvements in alertness and reduction of intoxication effects. The webinar aims to attract investors for a $5 million fundraising effort, with no dilution for Quantum BioPharma shareholders. The announcement highlights Unbuzzd’s potential impact on the wellness market and its strategic importance to Quantum BioPharma’s portfolio.

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative solutions for neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, as well as alcohol misuse disorders. The company is engaged in the research and development of various drug candidates, including Lucid-MS, a compound aimed at treating multiple sclerosis. Quantum BioPharma also retains a significant stake in Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., the company behind the beverage unbuzzd, which accelerates alcohol metabolism.

