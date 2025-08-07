Quantum BioPharma Reports Strong Q2 2025 with Key Developments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Quantum Biopharma ( (TSE:QNTM) ) is now available.

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. reported a robust second quarter ending June 30, 2025, with significant financial and operational achievements. The company increased its assets, converted all debentures into equity, and saw its share price triple. It also reported a substantial gain in cryptocurrency assets and nearly eliminated its debt. The company is progressing with its multiple sclerosis drug, Lucid-MS, having completed successful Phase 1 toxicity studies and initiated a joint PET imaging study with Massachusetts General Hospital. Additionally, its asset unbuzzd is seeing market growth, with a $5 million USD fundraising effort underway to support its expansion and potential IPO. Quantum BioPharma’s strong financials and strategic initiatives position it well for future growth.

More about Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing treatments for brain disorders and alcohol health. The company is advancing clinical trials for a multiple sclerosis drug and has commercialized a recreational beverage and alcohol metabolizer called unbuzzd. Quantum BioPharma is also involved in cryptocurrency investments and maintains a strong financial position.

Average Trading Volume: 7,243

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$97.4M

