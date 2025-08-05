Quantum BioPharma Reports Positive Phase 1 Results for MS Drug Lucid-MS

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Quantum Biopharma ( (TSE:QNTM) ) has issued an update.

On August 5, 2025, Quantum BioPharma announced positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial of its experimental multiple sclerosis drug, Lucid-MS. The trial concluded that Lucid-MS was safe and well-tolerated in healthy participants, marking a significant step forward in its development. This outcome supports the company’s plans to proceed with efficacy trials in MS patients, potentially enhancing its position in the biopharmaceutical industry and offering promising implications for stakeholders.

More about Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative biotech solutions for neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, as well as alcohol misuse disorders. The company is advancing its lead compound, Lucid-MS, which is designed to prevent and reverse myelin degradation associated with multiple sclerosis.

Average Trading Volume: 7,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$95.22M

