Quantum Biopharma Reports Increased Liabilities in Latest Financial Statement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Quantum Biopharma ( (TSE:QNTM) ) has provided an announcement.

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. released its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024. The report highlights a decrease in total assets from $17.1 million at the end of 2024 to $15.3 million by June 2025, and an increase in total liabilities from $6.7 million to $13.2 million over the same period. The company’s financial performance indicates a challenging period with a significant rise in liabilities, which could impact its operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

More about Quantum Biopharma

Quantum Biopharma Ltd., formerly known as FSD Pharma Inc., operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of innovative therapies and products. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and is involved in research and development activities aimed at advancing medical treatments.

Average Trading Volume: 7,243

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$97.4M

See more data about QNTM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue