Quantum BioPharma Pursues Legal Action Over Alleged Stock Manipulation

Quantum Biopharma ( (TSE:QNTM) ) has provided an update.

On August 4, 2025, Quantum BioPharma announced its legal action against CIBC World Markets and RBC Dominion Securities, alleging stock price manipulation through ‘spoofing’ techniques between January 2020 and August 2024. The company is seeking damages exceeding $700 million USD and has filed a memorandum of law opposing the defendants’ motion to dismiss. The legal proceedings are supported by law firms Christian Attar and Freedman Normand Friedland LLP on a contingency basis, minimizing financial pressure on Quantum. This lawsuit could significantly impact Quantum’s market position and investor relations, as it highlights potential vulnerabilities in stock trading practices affecting the company’s valuation.

More about Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative biotech solutions for treating neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, as well as alcohol misuse disorders. The company is particularly engaged in the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS, aimed at addressing multiple sclerosis. Quantum BioPharma also holds a strategic investment portfolio and a stake in Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., which markets an OTC product invented by Quantum.

YTD Price Performance: 459.83%

Average Trading Volume: 7,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$95.22M

