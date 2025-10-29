Quantum BioPharma Ltd. Files October 2025 Form 6-K with SEC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Quantum Biopharma ( (TSE:QNTM) ) just unveiled an update.

Quantum BioPharma Ltd., a company in the biopharmaceutical industry, has filed a Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for October 2025. The filing includes various documents related to meetings and voting results, with the most recent being a report of voting results dated September 29, 2025. This filing is part of the company’s regulatory compliance and may impact its governance and shareholder relations.

More about Quantum Biopharma

Average Trading Volume: 3,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$69.07M

See more data about QNTM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue