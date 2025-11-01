Quantum BioPharma Initiates $21.2 Million ATM Offering to Boost R&D

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Quantum Biopharma ( (TSE:QNTM) ) is now available.

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. has announced an at-the-market offering agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, allowing the company to sell Class B Subordinate Voting Shares worth up to $21,225,000. The proceeds from this offering will support clinical studies, research and development, and general corporate purposes. This strategic financial move is expected to bolster Quantum’s operational capabilities and enhance its industry positioning in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Quantum BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative biotech solutions for neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, as well as alcohol misuse disorders. The company is advancing its lead compound, Lucid-MS, for multiple sclerosis and has licensed a formulation for alcohol consumption effects to Celly Nutrition Corp. Quantum also maintains strategic investments through its subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc.

