Quantum BioPharma Highlights Growth at ArcStone-Kingswood Summit

Quantum Biopharma ( (TSE:QNTM) ) has provided an update.

On September 26, 2024, Quantum BioPharma Ltd. participated in the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, where Jason Sawyer, Head of Finance and Mergers and Acquisitions, presented the company’s growth potential to investors. This event was part of Quantum BioPharma’s efforts to enhance its industry positioning and attract investment by showcasing its innovative drug development pipeline and strategic financial initiatives.

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative biotech solutions for treating neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, as well as alcohol misuse disorders. Their lead compound, Lucid-MS, aims to prevent and reverse myelin degradation in multiple sclerosis. The company also maintains strategic investments and has a 25.71% stake in Celly Nutrition Corp., with royalty agreements in place.

Average Trading Volume: 3,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$69.07M

