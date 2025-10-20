Quantum BioPharma Concludes Warrant Expiration and Sets CVR Record Date

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
- Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.
Quantum Biopharma ( (TSE:QNTM) ) has issued an update.
Quantum BioPharma Ltd. announced the expiration of all warrants held by hedge funds, marking the completion of a significant financial milestone. The company also reiterated the record date for distributing contingent value rights (CVRs) linked to a litigation case, which could potentially yield significant financial returns for shareholders, although there is no guarantee of proceeds.
More about Quantum Biopharma
Quantum BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative biotech solutions for neurodegenerative, metabolic, and alcohol misuse disorders. The company is advancing its lead compound, Lucid-MS, for multiple sclerosis treatment and holds strategic investments in related fields.
YTD Price Performance: 239.32%
Average Trading Volume: 4,001
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: C$75.74M
For an in-depth examination of QNTM stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.