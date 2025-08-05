Quanta Services Announces $1.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Quanta Services ( (PWR) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 4, 2025, Quanta Services announced the pricing of its public offering of $1.5 billion in senior notes, with the proceeds intended to repay existing debt. The offering, managed by several major financial institutions, is expected to close on August 7, 2025, and reflects Quanta’s strategic financial management to strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (PWR) stock is a Buy with a $333.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Quanta Services stock, see the PWR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PWR is a Outperform.

Quanta Services’ overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive strategic developments. The robust earnings call and strategic acquisitions highlight growth potential. However, the high P/E ratio indicates possible overvaluation, and technical indicators suggest moderate market momentum. Despite these concerns, the company is well-positioned for future growth in the infrastructure solutions industry.

More about Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. The company offers comprehensive services such as designing, installing, repairing, and maintaining energy, technology, and communications infrastructure across the United States, Canada, Australia, and select international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,174,529

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $58.88B

