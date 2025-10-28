Quanex Appoints Mary K. Lawler to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Quanex ( (NX) ).

On October 28, 2025, Quanex Building Products Corporation announced the appointment of Mary K. Lawler to its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2025. Ms. Lawler, currently the Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Illinois Tool Works Inc., brings extensive human resources leadership experience in global manufacturing. Her strategic vision and governance insight are expected to enhance Quanex’s growth strategy. The appointment reflects Quanex’s commitment to strengthening its board with experienced leaders to guide the company through its next phase of growth.

More about Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The company collaborates with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, and cabinetry markets. Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

