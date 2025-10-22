Quam Plus International Financial Limited Updates on Annual Report and Financial Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Tonghai International Financial Limited ( (HK:0952) ) just unveiled an update.

Quam Plus International Financial Limited has announced a supplemental update related to its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company highlighted its continuing connected transactions through a Financial Services Agreement with Quam Securities, which is expected to generate additional revenue. The agreement includes connected dealings services and margin loans, with set annual caps for the transactions. Additionally, the company provided an update on its Share Option Scheme, detailing the number of shares available for issue, which represents a significant portion of the total issued shares.

More about China Tonghai International Financial Limited

Quam Plus International Financial Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on brokerage and interest income business. The company provides financial services through its subsidiary, Quam Securities Limited, offering connected dealings services, securities dealings, and margin financing arrangements.

Average Trading Volume: 1,262,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$928M

For an in-depth examination of 0952 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue