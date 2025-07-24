QMET Advances Clean Hydrogen Initiatives with Key Quebec Permit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Q Precious & Battery Metals ( (TSE:QMET) ) has issued an update.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. has announced a significant milestone achieved by its partner, Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC), which secured a 5,000-meter drill permit from the Quebec government. This development highlights the confidence in their clean natural hydrogen exploration strategy, jointly developed with the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS). The approval supports QMET’s exploration efforts in Nova Scotia, where a successful soil sampling program has already been initiated. This progress underscores the potential for clean natural hydrogen in the region and reinforces QMET’s commitment to sustainable hydrogen resource development.

More about Q Precious & Battery Metals

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. is a company engaged in the exploration and development of clean natural hydrogen resources. It focuses on strategic geological zones in Eastern Canada, particularly in Nova Scotia and the Matane region of Quebec.

YTD Price Performance: -35.29%

Average Trading Volume: 198,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.82M

For an in-depth examination of QMET stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue