Qingdao Port International Announces Interim Dividend for 2025

An announcement from Qingdao Port International Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:6198) ) is now available.

Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. has announced an interim cash dividend for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The dividend, amounting to RMB 1.466 per 10 shares, will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.0956. The ex-dividend date is set for October 31, 2025, with payment scheduled for December 24, 2025. The company will withhold a 10% tax on dividends for non-resident shareholders, in accordance with PRC tax laws.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6198) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.50 price target.

More about Qingdao Port International Co Ltd Class H

Average Trading Volume: 2,646,366

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$59.36B



